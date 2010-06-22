Motorola's Droid 2 Will Be The Fastest Google Phone Yet

Motorola and Verizon are set to announce the next generation of Droid phones this Wednesday, but plenty of information about their new phones has leaked already.



Motorola has at least two new Droid phones coming to market: the Droid 2, an upgraded version of the existing Droid, and the Droid X, a larger, more powerful model.

Blog Android and Me got its hands on a Droid 2, ran it through some benchmarks, and found it the fastest Android phone to date.

Motorola picked an odd day to announce a new handset: the day before the iPhone 4 hits the streets. As well as things have been going for the Android platform recently, no one expects the new Droid phones to generate iPhone-level buzz or demand, so the launch could be lost in the mix. Which is too bad for Google, since the Droid is easily the most recognisable brand using its mobile OS.

Check out this side-by-side look at the Droid and Droid 2:



