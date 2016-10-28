Here's what it's like to use Microsoft's new Paint 3D

Microsoft finally unveiled an updated version of its classic MS Paint program, and it lets anyone quickly create art in 3D with either their finger or the Surface Pen. We got to test it out on one of the company’s new Surface Studio computers and it was fairly easy to use. Here’s a look at the app and some of its basic functionality.

