Hands on with Facebook's answer to Periscope

Facebook has rolled out a new video livestreaming feature for the iOS version of its app.

The new video feature puts Facebook in direct competition with Periscope, the app that lets users stream their own clips, and tune-in to videos being broadcast around the world by others.

Facebook has integrated video streaming directly into its main social networking app, rather than making it a standalone app.

But using the video feature can be confusing at first. When you open Facebook, there’s no message or pop-up to make you aware the new feature is available. And it’s sort of hidden within other status message settings.

Here’s a quick walk-through of how to use Facebook’s new video livestreaming feature, and how it compares to Periscope:

Facebook hides the live streaming option in the 'status' section. Brandt Ranj Like Periscope you can choose your privacy settings for streams, even excluding friends. Brandt Ranj When you record and stream video, the set-up is very similar to Periscope, with the image on top and comments on the bottom. Brandt Ranj Once your video is done you can choose to save it. Brandt Ranj But regardless of whether you save a local copy on your phone, the video is automatically posted to your timeline. Brandt Ranj However, unlike Periscope, there's no way to see other streamers. This is a friends and people-you-follow-only affair for now. Brandt Ranj

