Skip Upgrading to Adobe Acrobat X Pro Unless You Really, Really Want To Spend $199

Adobe Acrobat X Pro, the latest version of the PDF maker due out next month, makes producing documents for your business a snap.But if you already have the current version of Acrobat Pro, don’t bother upgrading this cycle unless you really think the new and updated features are worth the $199.



We played around with the beta version of Acrobat X Pro this week. Here’s what we thought:

Converting a full web page to PDF within Firefox takes one click. After installing Acrobat X, the extension was automatically added to our browser. It only took us about a minute to use, and created a flawless interactive document. Hopefully they’ll add Chrome and Safari extensions soon.

Acrobat X makes it easy to grab individual elements from a PDF and export them to a Word or Excel file. We successfully converted a table to an Excel spreadsheet and the formatting and colour held up perfectly.

Other features such as the redesigned portfolio maker were easy to use with the intuitive UI. And the Action Wizard allows you to automatically archive scans as PDFs or optimise documents for web publishing. Both are nice additions.

Unfortunately SendNow, the feature we were most excited about, wasn’t available in the beta. With SendNow, you can group documents together and e-mail files up to 100 MB through acrobat.com. If it works as well as Adobe says it will, SendNow will be a viable alternative to FTP clients and file sharing services like You Send It.

Adobe pulled off some impressive additions with Acrobat X, and they work like they’re supposed to. But there’s not enough packed in there to justify the upgrade cost. If you don’t have Acrobat Pro, get it. Otherwise, hold off for now.

