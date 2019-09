Matt Galligan, CEO of Circa, a news startup, was at Apple’s iPhone 5 event yesterday. After the presentation was done he got some hands on time with the phone and posted this video. He says it’s “screaming fast,” and when you watch the video, you’ll know why.



