A leaker posted the first hands-on video with a dummy iPhone 8

Graphic designer and prolific leaker Benjamin Geskin posted a hands-on video with a dummy iPhone 8 on Tuesday, which he says shows a display version of the upcoming device.

Here’s the video:

A word of warning: Geskin has been posting a lot of iPhone 8 renders and mock-ups to his Twitter account, but he’s a relatively new source of leaks.

His video does line up with a lot of existing iPhone 8 rumours.

It shows the redesigned iPhone with a double-lens camera that’s positioned vertically, not horizontally like you see on the iPhone 7.

This 5.8-inch dummy model also shows a screen which covers almost the entire front of the phone, as per previous rumours. And reports have suggested the iPhone 8 might use OLED screen technology for the first time.

There’s also slightly curved glass on the front and back of this model, and the design does look a little like the iPhone 4, again in line with rumours.

And finally, there’s no visible home button.

A similar video appeared from reliable leaker OnLeaks earlier this month, showing an iPhone 8 render based on leaked schematics for the device. Its creator, Stefan Hemmerstoffer, warned the final version might look different because Apple’s testing several prototypes.

Here’s what else is rumoured for the iPhone 8.

There might be augmented reality features

It might not be called the iPhone 8 — instead it might be called the iPhone X or iPhone 10

It will have faster chips and more storage

It could have wireless charging

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.