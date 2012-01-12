HANDS ON VIDEO: Here's Sony's New PlayStation Vita Video Game System

LAS VEGAS — We took a whirlwind tour today of Sony’s massive booth at the Consumer Electronics show.



Among all the phones, TVs, sound systems, and tablets, the one gadget that really stuck out to us was the PlayStation Vita.

The Vita is Sony’s successor to the PSP and it’s launching next month in the U.S. (It’s been available in Japan for a while now.)

It’s gorgeous. It features a massive touchscreen with dual analogue controls. The back is also touch sensitive, which adds a whole new dynamic to playing games. We tested out Let’s Golf and were able to adjust our putting by swiping along the back of the Vita.

Very cool.

Check out our video of the Vita below:

