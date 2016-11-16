We got our hands on Snapchat's Spectacles -- here's what it's like

Snapchat’s Spectacles are here, but they are not so easy to find. The new wearable device is only available in certain vending machines that are popping up randomly across the United States. It captures video and sends it automatically to your Snapchat app. Our friends at Cheddar loaned us a pair to try out. Here’s what it’s like.

