Here's What It's Like Using Sling TV, Dish's Internet-Only TV Service That Could Change TV As We Know It

Television as we’ve known it is finally changing.

Dish is offering a new $US20-per-month internet-based TV service called Sling TV. It includes 10 channels: TNT, TBS, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, the Disney Channel, ESPN, and ESPN2.

For years, the only want to get those channels was to subscribe to a giant bundle of channels from a provider like Comcast or Verizon.

Sling TV says it’s going after millennials that are dumping TV. It says these are the channels they care about.

Sling TV had a big booth at the CES trade show in Las Vegas. We got some time to demo the Sling TV software on a Samsung tablet. It was only a brief demo, but it seemed to work pretty well.

We have a video of it, which is below. For people who prefer stills, here’s this.

Interestingly, ESPN doesn’t seem to have commercials. Instead it had this message, which is normally used for its web-based WatchESPN streaming. You can see the channels, and how they pop up for selecting them.

Naturally, we flipped over to House Hunters on HGTV. There is an option that if you’ve tuned in half-way through a show to start that show from the beginning. That’s a pretty nice feature.

And here we are watching TNT.

Here’s a video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.