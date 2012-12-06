Handpresso Outdoor On-The-Go Espresso Set

This is the Handpresso Outdoor Espresso Set.



Why We Love It: Just because you’ve gone camping doesn’t mean you need to deprive yourself. The Handpresso Outdoor Espresso Set can make a cup of coffee anywhere — whether you’re in the woods or on the road. It’s made to use only air pressure to force hot water through the espresso pod and into your cup, so simply pump the machine until it reaches an appropriate level of pressure (roughly 10-20 pumps) and you’re ready to go.

The set comes with a lightweight carrying case, easy-serve espresso pods, four unbreakable polycarbonate cups, the thermo-insulated stainless steel flask, and the Handpresso Wild Espresso Maker.

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $189.99.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

