WATCH: An 86-year-old is one of the last Greek bakers who makes phyllo dough by hand. He turned his kitchen into a tourist attraction.

- Phyllo dough is a very thin dough used to make pastries like baklava.
- The dough is almost exclusively made by machines these days, but one man in Greece has kept alive the tradition of making phyllo by hand.
- Giorgos Hatziparaskos has made phyllo dough by hand at his workshop in Rethymno, Greece, for more than 50 years.
- Because he can’t produce as much dough as a machine, Hatziparaskos stayed afloat by turning his workshop into a tourist attraction where people can see the phyllo maker in action.
