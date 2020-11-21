WATCH: An 86-year-old is one of the last Greek bakers who makes phyllo dough by hand. He turned his kitchen into a tourist attraction.

  • Phyllo dough is a very thin dough used to make pastries like baklava.
  • The dough is almost exclusively made by machines these days, but one man in Greece has kept alive the tradition of making phyllo by hand.
  • Giorgos Hatziparaskos has made phyllo dough by hand at his workshop in Rethymno, Greece, for more than 50 years.
  • Because he can’t produce as much dough as a machine, Hatziparaskos stayed afloat by turning his workshop into a tourist attraction where people can see the phyllo maker in action.
