Handmade Music Night at Etsy Labs, Aug 23

From Etsy’s blog:



Etsy Labs is teaming up with Make Magazine and CreateDigitalMusic.com for another Handmade Music Night. Bring a handmade music project to show off, or just come and check ’em out.

Thursday Aug 23, 8pm

The Etsy Labs

At the last Handmade Music event, there were instruments made from an iron, a Gameboy, wooden blocks, an amp made from a Ritz cracker box, and a weird goo/gel that made sounds when you squeezed it. Lemurplex folks were in the house with an electric banana.

You can learn more from this video.

If you wanna come, please [email protected]. If you wanna bring something, tell us about it in your rsvp email If you’re not in the New York area, but make handmade digital music and/or instruments, check out Make Magazine and CreateDigitalMusic.com’s online resources. Perhaps there’s a meet-up in your area!

