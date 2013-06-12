Attaching These Handlebars To Your Bike Gives It Turn-By-Turn GPS Navigation, Turn Signals, And A Speedometer

The Helios Bars are looking to modernize biking with a slew of smart features.



The versatile handlebars combine GPS tracking, turn-by-turn notifications, proximity lighting, and turn signals in a way that’s simple and doesn’t require you to buy a new bike. Just exchange them with your old handlebars.

Recently blowing past its $70,000 Kickstarter goal, the Helios Bars are the creation of avid biker, Kenny Gibbs.

The handlebar’s rear LED lights change colour as you speed up — allowing you to gauge your speed without looking at a speedometer. They also act as turn signals. One of the best features allows you to pump turn-by-turn navigation into the handlebars, which will blink on the left or right side when you are approaching a turn.

Thanks to the integrated GPS chip, users can “text their bike,” which will then text back the exact coordinates with an accompanying Google Maps link. All you need is a SIM card. And with a backup battery life of fifteen days, even if the bike is stolen and the batteries removed, you can still track your bike down.

The full list of features can be seen on the Helios website here.

Pre-orders for the smart handlebars are available now — starting at $219 — with an estimated delivery of December.

