This portable, handheld water device propels you through the water while you swim. You can use it while diving or snorkelling, or attach it to a kayak or paddleboard.

It can push close to 100 gallons of water per minute and can reach speeds of 7 mph.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.