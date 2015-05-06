POLL: The majority of Germany's business executives now want Grexit

REUTERS/Thomas Peter German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she welcomes European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (not seen) for talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, October 11, 2012.

A majority of German executives now want Greece out of the eurozone, according to polling out Wednesday.

According to Germany’s premier business newspaper, Handelsblatt, 44% of the 673 executive-level German managers surveyed think that Greece should leave the eurozone of its own accord.

A further 13% think Greece should be actively ejected from the monetary union.

79% believe if Greece left the euro it wouldn’t have contagion effects with other countries, and less than a fifth are concerned about that financial knock-on impact.

During the euro crisis (from about 2010 to 2012), businesses and politicians even in the core of Europe were concerned about a domino-like effect if Greece exited the euro. From then on, nobody would be safe, and there would be constant speculation about other peripheral economies. The logic was that Greece might have been manageable, but that an exit from Portugal might have triggered Spain (and so on).

This time round, that worry seems to have mostly disappeared.

A poll in March showed that this attitude is becoming commog throughout Germany — more than half of people polled then thought Greece should leave the eurozone.

That’s against the view of most Greeks, a majority of whom seem to want to stay in the eurozone, even if that means further austerity.

