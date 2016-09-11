This virtual character can translate speech into sign language

Hand Talk is an app which is designed to allow better communication between deaf and non-deaf people.

The app, which has already been downloaded more than one million times, works by either speaking directly into it or manually typing in the words. It then displays an on-screen avatar who translates the words into sign language.

Produced by Joe Daunt

