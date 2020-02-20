The mass shooter who killed 9 in Germany published a racist manifesto where he identified as an incel and accused Trump of stealing his populist slogans

AP A car containing victims from a mass shooting in Hanau, Germany.

A mass shooter in the central German city of Hanau published a delusional, racist manifesto in which he accused US President Donald Trump of stealing his slogans, identified as an incel, and called for nonwhites to be killed.

The gunman, later identified as a 43-year-old man, fatally shot nine people at two locations in Hanau on Wednesday night. The police found him dead, alongside his mother, 73, at his home early Thursday.

In the 24-page manifesto, the attacker accused Trump of stealing slogans like “America First.” He also said he avoided sex over a fear of state surveillance.

The attacker, named in the German media as Tobias Rathjen, first opened fired at the Midnight hookah bar in Hanau at 10 p.m.

He then drove 1 1/2 miles west to the Arena Bar & Cafe, proceeding to shoot dead five people before returning home, according to local media and the Hessen State Police.

Police officers later found Rathjen and his 73-year-old mother dead at their home. Authorities have said they are not seeking any other suspects.

Before the attack, the 43-year-old posted a 24-page manifesto to his website in which he sought to justify his beliefs.

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Police officers securing the area after a shooting in Hanau, which is located near Frankfurt, on Wednesday night.

The manifesto, reviewed by Insider, details a deep-set hatred of nonwhites.

The man calls for the people of a large number of North African, Asian, and Middle Eastern countries to be “completely destroyed” on the baseless idea that they are biologically inferior.

The author, who wrote in German, also claimed Trump stole some of his ideas.

“A billionaire in the USA is implementing my policy recommendation (even some slogans I developed like ‘America First, Buy American and Hire American’),” the manifesto says.

The author also criticised other “races and cultures” as “destructive,” singling out Islam.

The man also wrote that he was an incel – a term describing those who involuntarily refrain from sex.

He said he had not had a relationship with a woman in 18 years out of a fear of the state surveilling him.

“Initial analysis of the webpage of the suspect indicate a xenophobic motivation,” Peter Beuth, the interior minister for the state of Hesse, said, according to the Associated Press.

The nine victims are believed to be mainly Turkish and Kurdish, according to local media.

The German newspaper Bild, citing the German press agency, said many of those who died came to Germany as immigrants.

