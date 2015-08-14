Everything there is to know about the Han Solo 'Star Wars' stand-alone movie

Though the next “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” doesn’t open until December 18, there’s been no shortage of news about the saga.

One of the most exciting announcements was that an upcoming “Star Wars” anthology film would focus on a young Han Solo.

Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday some new details about the project. Here’s a breakdown of everything we know so far about the standalone movie on one of the galaxy’s most loveable scoundrels.

The directors behind the “21 Jump Street” films and “The Lego Movie,” Phil Lord and Chris Miller, have signed on to direct the film. The movie will be released May 25, 2018. EW got a sense from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy that the film will include a lot of familiar faces including Solo’s wingman Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Jabba the Hutt, and even Greedo. Lawrence Kasdan, screenwriter for “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “The Force Awakens,” as well as “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is writing the screenplay. No actor has been hired yet to play Solo. In fact, according to the EW story, “they aren’t even close in that department.” According to Kennedy, the Solo stand-alone will likely focus on him at the age of “the high teens, low 20s.” It’s possible we’ll also see Solo’s wife. From the movies we believe that at the end of “Return of the Jedi” Solo and Princess Leia are an item, but it turns out from the current comic books Marvel is releasing on events that happened between “A New Hope” and “The Empire Strikes Back,” Sana Solo, Han’s wife, shows up to her husband’s surprise.

As we see here:

