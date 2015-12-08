Here's why 2,500 actors are desperate to play Han Solo

Of the many new “Star Wars” films in the pipeline, one of the most highly anticipated is a prequel centered around Han Solo. He is the first character in the “Star Wars” universe to get his own movie.

Nobody knows who will be cast as young Han Solo. Rising stars such as Dave Franco (“Neighbours”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), and Miles Teller (“Whiplash”) were among the 2,500 actors who reportedly came out to audition for the part.

The reason the number is so high is because this is one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood. This is the role that made Harrison Ford an icon. He’ll reprise his role as Solo in the upcoming “The Force Awakens.”

The still untitled Han Solo movie will be directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“The Lego Movie”). It will be out in theatres on May 25, 2018.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

