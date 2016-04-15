This 26-year-old actor is the frontrunner to play young Han Solo

Get used to this face, because if the whispers are true, you’ll be seeing a lot more of it.

In the competition for the coveted role of young Han Solo in the upcoming standalone movie about one of the most popular characters in the “Star Wars” universe, Alden Ehrenreich is the new frontrunner, according to Deadline.

For months, reports have come out of the casting with fresh-faced names like Jack Reynor (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”) and Taron Egerton (“The Kingsman”) among the contenders.

But Ehrenreich is the one impressing directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (of “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street” fame), sources with knowledge of the casting told Deadline.

Universal Ehrenreich in ‘Hail, Caesar!’

Ehrenreich, 26, is quickly becoming a known commodity in Hollywood. He had a scene-stealing performance as good ol’ boy actor Hobie Doyle in the Coen brothers’ latest movie, “Hail, Caesar!” and he’ll next be in Warren Beatty’s untitled Howard Hughes project coming out later this year.

The Han Solo movie is scheduled to be released by Disney on May 25, 2018.

Disney and Ehrenreich’s reps would not comment regarding the casting process, according to Deadline.

