Han Solo would have to pay $3 million a year to maintain the Millennium Falcon

Han Solo would have to shell out a ton of money to keep the Millennium Falcon running if he were paying for repairs in the “Star Wars” galaxy the way we do here on earth.

UK engineering firm SGS Engineering looked at maintenance costs of commercial and fighter jets, as well as standard labour costs, and concluded that it would cost £2,044,000 (roughly $3 million) a year to repair and maintain the spacecraft.

The firm tells Business Insider that it would require more than £350,000 ($525,192) for labour costs and replacement parts could exceed half a million dollars.

SGS looked at data and costs of commercial liners that closely matched the length and width of the Millennium Falcon, as well as the International Air Transport Association’s Maintenance Cost Task Force report, and found that the average maintenance cost was £1,651,483 ($2.5 million) per aircraft.

The “fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy” is about 111 ft long and 82 ft wide.

SGS owner and founder Andy Wyatt said that the firm decided to look into how much it would cost to fix the ship after seeing estimates about how much it would take to build from scratch. (According to DeAgostini Model Space, it would cost £3.2 billion or $4.8 billion to build.)

“The Falcon’s age and numerous modifications over its lifetime play a big part in ramping up the maintenance costs, not to mention the odd run-in with the dark side,” he said. “We’re not professing that these are definitive calculations, there is a certain amount of conjecture in there — after all there’s not much to base a replacement hyperdrive on — but they do give a good idea of just how much of a financial burden the Millennium Falcon would have been on Solo.”

