You Can Buy Han Solo's Decrepit 'Star Wars' Blaster Gun For $US200,000

If you’ve always wanted an authentic piece of “Star Wars” history, here’s your chance.

The blaster gun Han Solo used in both “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” is going up for auction — just make sure you have a lot of cash lying around.

The starting bid for the blaster is $US200,000.

Sorry folks, it doesn’t work.

Here are some details on the gun from Hollywood Auction who are selling the piece:

“Based on the German issue Mauser C96 pistol, this piece, measuring 11 in. long, was custom made for the film from resin by casting the original hero prop from the first Star Wars: A New Hope, it therefore exhibits the same serial number as the hero prop, which is thought to no longer exist. The blaster is exactly in its original filming condition and therefore exhibits wear from use, but retains all of the original details, including the flash suppressor and scope (the eye-piece of which is detailed with reflective scotch-lite tape).”

Cool to note that the gun is also believed to have been used by Mark Hamill, who of course played Luke Skywalker.

The blaster is up for bid December 21 at 11:00 a.m.

Take a look at some photos:

