PSA TO ALL WALL STREETERS: Don't Piss Off The Hamptons Locals Or They'll Tweet About You

Summer is almost here and that means Wall Streeters will be heading east for the Hamptons.



So heed this as a friendly public service announcement…

Hamptons native/handyman Joe Schwenk, who Tweets under the handle @HamptonsBorn (he’s one of our favourite follows), chronicles his daily observations of ridiculous stuff hedge funders, bankers and people he calls “citiots” do every summer.

He didn’t like something that JANA Partners’ Barry Rosenstein did last weekend and called him out on Twitter.

From his feed:

East Hampton Hedgie Barry Rosenstein. Who is he? He allegedly was a complete tool to one of my guys. So not cool. And right before summer 2! — Joe Schwenk (@HamptonsBorn) April 28, 2013

He won’t allow my guys to park on public streets next to his house. Not smart! RT @aliasssss: @hamptonsbornBR is the biggest arsehole EVER — Joe Schwenk (@HamptonsBorn) April 28, 2013

So will Barry Rosenstein be the Jeff Greene of Summer 2013? East Hamptonites: Fasten your seatbelts! — Joe Schwenk (@HamptonsBorn) April 28, 2013

