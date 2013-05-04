PSA TO ALL WALL STREETERS: Don't Piss Off The Hamptons Locals Or They'll Tweet About You

Julia La Roche

Summer is almost here and that means Wall Streeters will be heading east for the Hamptons.

So heed this as a friendly public service announcement…

Hamptons native/handyman Joe Schwenk, who Tweets under the handle @HamptonsBorn (he’s one of our favourite follows), chronicles his daily observations of ridiculous stuff hedge funders, bankers and people he calls “citiots” do every summer. 

He didn’t like something that JANA Partners’ Barry Rosenstein did last weekend and called him out on Twitter.

From his feed: 

