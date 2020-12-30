The famous Hamptons windmill house where Marilyn Monroe stayed to escape the press is selling for $11.5 million. Take a look inside.

- A home inside a windmill in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, is on the market for $US11.5 million.
- Actress Marilyn Monroe and playwright Arthur Miller, who were married from 1956 to 1961, used the home as a place to escape from the press during their marriage.
- Listing agent Bobby Rosenbaum, of Douglas Elliman, told Realtor.com that the home was well-hidden from the paparazzi.
- The home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and an outdoor patio space.
- The third floor, which now serves as a cedar closet, still has all the original mechanics of the windmill.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A windmill house in the Hamptons that played an interesting role in entertainment history is now on the market, with an asking price of $US11.5 million.
In the 1950s, actress Marilyn Monroe and her husband, playwright Arthur Miller, used the home as a hideout spot while avoiding the paparazzi during their marriage.
Hollywood A-listers continue to flock to East Hampton, New York, where the home is located. Current and former famous residents of this affluent pocket of Long Island include designer Calvin Klein, actress Ellen Pompeo, and singer Jennifer Lopez.
Take a look inside the home where Monroe and Miller stayed.
A home inside a formerly-functional windmill in East Hampton, New York, is on the market for $US11.5 million. Bobby Rosenbaum, of real-estate agency Douglas Elliman, has the listing.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The founder of Faberge perfumes, Samuel Rubin, turned the windmill into a living space in the 1950s, according to Realtor.com.
Source: Douglas Elliman, Realtor.com
That same decade, actress Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller, her Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright husband, used the home as an escape from the press, the listing says.
Source: Douglas Elliman
“They used to sneak away from the other property they were renting and sneak off to the windmill and use it as their love nest,” Rosenbaum told Realtor.com, adding that the home was well-hidden from the paparazzi who couldn’t spot it from the road.
Source: Realtor.com
Other notable guests of the home, according to the realtor, include actor Terence Stamp and writer Kurt Vonnegut.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The house has over 1,300 square feet of living space spread out over three floors, according to the listing. This includes two bedrooms.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The listing describes a “country kitchen” with big windows that look out onto the lawns that surround the house.
Source: Douglas Elliman
It also has a living room …
Source: Douglas Elliman
… and a bathroom with marble countertops.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The third floor of the home still has the original mechanics of the windmill, the listing states. It now serves as a cedar closet.
Source: Douglas Elliman
When you step outside, you’re greeted by the outdoor patio — perfect for outdoor dining.
Source: Douglas Elliman
According to Douglas Elliman, the house sits on a five-acre property and is located right next to a working farm.
Source: Douglas Elliman
If future owners wish to do so, they have the option to build a 20,000-square-foot home and private compound on the extensive stretch of land that surrounds the existing house.
Source: Douglas Elliman
- Read more:
-
A private island in the middle of a Norwegian fjord that used to be a low-security prison is now selling for $US3.2 million
-
A historic 11th-century castle that survived the French Revolution is selling for the first time in 1,000 years. Take a look inside.
-
Khloé Kardashian just sold her Calabasas mansion for a ‘record price’ of $US15.5 million. Take a look inside.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.