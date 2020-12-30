The famous Hamptons windmill house where Marilyn Monroe stayed to escape the press is selling for $11.5 million. Take a look inside.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman; Brettman/Getty Images; Yuqing Liu/Insider Actress Marilyn Monroe used the home as a hideout spot from the paparazzi during her marriage to playwright Arthur Miller.

A home inside a windmill in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, is on the market for $US11.5 million.

Actress Marilyn Monroe and playwright Arthur Miller, who were married from 1956 to 1961, used the home as a place to escape from the press during their marriage.

Listing agent Bobby Rosenbaum, of Douglas Elliman, told Realtor.com that the home was well-hidden from the paparazzi.

The home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and an outdoor patio space.

The third floor, which now serves as a cedar closet, still has all the original mechanics of the windmill.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A windmill house in the Hamptons that played an interesting role in entertainment history is now on the market, with an asking price of $US11.5 million.

In the 1950s, actress Marilyn Monroe and her husband, playwright Arthur Miller, used the home as a hideout spot while avoiding the paparazzi during their marriage.

Hollywood A-listers continue to flock to East Hampton, New York, where the home is located. Current and former famous residents of this affluent pocket of Long Island include designer Calvin Klein, actress Ellen Pompeo, and singer Jennifer Lopez.

Take a look inside the home where Monroe and Miller stayed.

A home inside a formerly-functional windmill in East Hampton, New York, is on the market for $US11.5 million. Bobby Rosenbaum, of real-estate agency Douglas Elliman, has the listing.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The home still has the rotating blades from when it was an operational windmill.

Source: Douglas Elliman

The founder of Faberge perfumes, Samuel Rubin, turned the windmill into a living space in the 1950s, according to Realtor.com.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman It’s a modern home but retains some of the original features.

Source: Douglas Elliman, Realtor.com

That same decade, actress Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller, her Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright husband, used the home as an escape from the press, the listing says.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The top floor of the home.

Source: Douglas Elliman

“They used to sneak away from the other property they were renting and sneak off to the windmill and use it as their love nest,” Rosenbaum told Realtor.com, adding that the home was well-hidden from the paparazzi who couldn’t spot it from the road.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The home’s living room.

Source: Realtor.com

Other notable guests of the home, according to the realtor, include actor Terence Stamp and writer Kurt Vonnegut.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman One of the home’s two bedrooms.

Source: Douglas Elliman

The house has over 1,300 square feet of living space spread out over three floors, according to the listing. This includes two bedrooms.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Another bedroom.

Source: Douglas Elliman

The listing describes a “country kitchen” with big windows that look out onto the lawns that surround the house.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The kitchen.

Source: Douglas Elliman

It also has a living room …

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The living room.

Source: Douglas Elliman

… and a bathroom with marble countertops.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The bathroom.

Source: Douglas Elliman

The third floor of the home still has the original mechanics of the windmill, the listing states. It now serves as a cedar closet.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The cedar closet on the third floor.

Source: Douglas Elliman

When you step outside, you’re greeted by the outdoor patio — perfect for outdoor dining.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Outdoor space.

Source: Douglas Elliman

According to Douglas Elliman, the house sits on a five-acre property and is located right next to a working farm.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The property has spacious lawns that wrap around the house.

Source: Douglas Elliman

If future owners wish to do so, they have the option to build a 20,000-square-foot home and private compound on the extensive stretch of land that surrounds the existing house.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The five-acre property is big enough for future buyers to expand the home.

Source: Douglas Elliman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.