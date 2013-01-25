HOUSE OF THE DAY: Inside The Hamptons 'White House' Everyone Thinks Bill And Hil Should Buy

Photo: Copyright Gotham Photo Company via Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Bill and Hillary Clinton are reportedly house hunting in the Hamptons, the New York Post is reporting.This would not be the first Hamptons house for the duo, who previously rented a $19 million mansion on Lily Pond Lane.



And while the Hamptons offers a wealth of incredible properties, Curbed believes it may have found the political power couple their very own Hamptons White House: a large estate in Water Mill South.

The estate, which is listed with Douglas Elliman, has a tennis court, Jacuzzi, infinity pool, eight fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a private pier right on Mecox Bay, not to mention 20,000-square-feet of space and four acres of land.

The property also comes installed with Crestron security cameras that can be controlled and monitored from anywhere in the world — an important security measure for the high-profile couple.

The asking price has not been publicly disclosed.

