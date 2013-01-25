HOUSE OF THE DAY: Inside The Hamptons 'White House' Everyone Thinks Bill And Hil Should Buy

Megan Willett
White House Hamptons

Photo: Copyright Gotham Photo Company via Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Bill and Hillary Clinton are reportedly house hunting in the Hamptons, the New York Post is reporting.This would not be the first Hamptons house for the duo, who previously rented a $19 million mansion on Lily Pond Lane.

And while the Hamptons offers a wealth of incredible properties, Curbed believes it may have found the political power couple their very own Hamptons White House: a large estate in Water Mill South.

The estate, which is listed with Douglas Elliman, has a tennis court, Jacuzzi, infinity pool, eight fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a private pier right on Mecox Bay, not to mention 20,000-square-feet of space and four acres of land.

The property also comes installed with Crestron security cameras that can be controlled and monitored from anywhere in the world — an important security measure for the high-profile couple.

The asking price has not been publicly disclosed.

An aerial view of the huge 315 Rose Hill Road property shows its proximity to Mecox Bay.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Welcome home, Bill and Hillary.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Do you see the resemblance to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The entire property is a total of four acres.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Inside, the grand staircase makes quite the impression.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Whichever way you enter the home.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Here's the view from the second floor.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The mansion has a total of eight fireplaces.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

It has early 19th-century mantles and coffered ceilings.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Two bay doors open out to the stunning backyard view.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A party of 10 could easily eat outside near the pool (with room to spare).

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Here's a look at the property from the back.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The infinity edge pool extends towards the bay.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The Clintons could host high-profile pool parties here.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

There's a private pier that leads to the water.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The Clintons could keep a boat in their backyard.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The property even comes with its own tennis court.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This upstairs kitchen was designed by world-renowned designer Mark Stech-Novak.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

There's even a separate prep-kitchen and bakery.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The wine cellar is ready and waiting to be stocked.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Check out the deluxe movie theatre with multiple rows of plush lounge chairs.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

And don't forget the gym.

Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

