HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Hamptons "Sandcastle" Just Chopped Another $7 Million Off Its Asking Price

Joe Farrell, of Farrell Building Co., built the massive “Sandcastle” house back in 2009, and he’s been trying to sell it ever since. Sandcastle originally went on the market for $59.5 million, according to Curbed, and after the most recent $7 million price cut, it’s down to $42.5 million.But the estate hasn’t just sat empty this whole time. For the past two summers, millionaire Cheryl Mercuris has rented the home in pursuit of finding a rich, banker husband. As far as we know, Mercuris still hasn’t found true love, but at the rental price of $500,000 for a summer vacation home, we really hope she does.

The Sandcastle has some great amenities, like a movie theatre, bowling alley, walk-in refrigerator, wine room, climbing wall, basketball court, private gym and spa, and so much more.

An aerial view of the 11.5 acre property

It has about 31,000 square feet of living space

Here's a view of the kitchen

The dining room

And the office

A family room area

The really cool bowling alley

Not one, but five TVs

One of the 12 bedrooms

The master bathroom, where you can take a bath with a view

Another one of the bedrooms

A kid's bedroom

This closet is bigger than many people's bedrooms

The movie theatre

The gym and basketball court

The backyard

A view of the back of the house with the pool

The tennis courts

