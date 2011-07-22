HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Hamptons "Sandcastle" Just Chopped Another $7 Million Off Its Asking Price

Photo: Courtesy of Corcoran Realty

Joe Farrell, of Farrell Building Co., built the massive “Sandcastle” house back in 2009, and he’s been trying to sell it ever since. Sandcastle originally went on the market for $59.5 million, according to Curbed, and after the most recent $7 million price cut, it’s down to $42.5 million.But the estate hasn’t just sat empty this whole time. For the past two summers, millionaire Cheryl Mercuris has rented the home in pursuit of finding a rich, banker husband. As far as we know, Mercuris still hasn’t found true love, but at the rental price of $500,000 for a summer vacation home, we really hope she does.



The Sandcastle has some great amenities, like a movie theatre, bowling alley, walk-in refrigerator, wine room, climbing wall, basketball court, private gym and spa, and so much more.

