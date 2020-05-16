The owner of a Hamptons spa resort is offering to rent out the entire hotel for $1.25 million to one person this summer after bookings collapsed. Here's a look inside.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens

Amy Cherry-Abitbol, owner of a resort and spa in the Hamptons, decided to put the property on the market as a single rental for the entire summer (from Memorial Day through Labour Day) for $US1.25 million.

People stopped booking rooms at Shou Sugi Ban House because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The property has 13 private guest studios, each with its own private entrance and garden patio.

Hotel amenities include outdoor hydrotherapy plunge pools, an infrared sauna, and a solarium roof deck.

There’s also the option for other “add-ons,” like access to a fleet of three Teslas.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the hospitality sector, and some business owners are getting creative in order to stay afloat.

Amy Cherry-Abitbol, the owner of the Shou Sugi Ban House resort and spa in the ritzy Montauk area of the Hamptons, saw bookings decline over COVID-19 concerns. Ahead of the typically busy Hamptons summer season, Cherry-Abitbol opted to put the whole hotel on the market as a single rental – $US1.25 million for the entire season, from Memorial Day through Labour Day.

According to the hotel’s website, a single night’s stay during the first weekend of August typically costs $US1,250.

The property is listed with John Vitello of Brown Harris Stevens.

Here’s a look inside this “social distancing” getaway for the ultrawealthy.

Located in the Montauk area of the Hamptons on Long Island, the Shou Sugi Ban House is a resort and spa available to rent for $US1.25 million.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens

Per the listing agent, the $US1.25 million rental price covers Memorial Day through Labour Day. Alternatively, the resort can be rented monthly: $US300,000 for the month of June, $US450,000 for the month of July, and $US450,000 for the month of August.



The property includes 13 private guest studios.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



Each studio comes with its own private entrance …

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



… a garden patio …

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



… a fireplace, and a soaking tub.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



The rental also includes access to the fully-operational spa.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



The spa has a variety of high-end features, including outdoor hydrotherapy plunge pools …

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



… a swimming pool, a steam room, a sauna, an ice fountain …

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



… and a solarium roof deck.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



The landscape features Japanese-inspired gardens, trees, and fountains.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



There’s a sprawling nearly 6,000-square-foot central barn building …

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



The “barn” includes a conference centre, a library, a chef’s kitchen and dining area …

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



… and even a “tea bar.”

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



There is also an open-air fitness pavilion.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens

Its gym is fully equipped and even includes a ballet bar.



Meditation and movement classes can also be made available, upon request.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens

Other private program options include nutrition education classes and “healing arts” treatments, both available to renters upon request.



If that’s not enough to keep you entertained, other add-on options include access to a fleet of three Teslas, a Chris Craft picnic boat, and a tennis court.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens



Perhaps the most notable feature available to the renter is an in-house culinary team, which is led by a Michelin-starred chef.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens

According to the listing, the in-house culinary team has the ability to source local and organic foods, and to fulfil other nutritional requests. The team collaborates seasonally with local farms.



The Shou Sugi Ban House is the latest multi-room vacation property to be made available for a single-renter buyout amid the pandemic.

Fredrika Starjne/ Brown Harris Stevens

Business Insider previously reported that other hotels in the New York tri-state area have made themselves available to be rented by a single party, for ultrawealthy people who want to social distance in maximum comfort.

The Blantyre Country Resort in the Berkshires, for example, was available for a buyout for $US38,000 a day, while the 14-bedroom Cape Arundel Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine, was similarly up for rent for $US19,500 a week, CNN Travel reported in late March.



