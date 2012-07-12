Tech Entrepreneur Accused Of Turning Hamptons Mansion Over To 100 Partying Teens

Photo: screenshot via AOL

A New York man is accused of renting out a swanky East Hampton mansion under the guise of a family reunion, and then turning the home over to more than 100 partying teens after their prom, ABC News reports.Homeowner Lucy Sachs alleged that the man, Lee Hnetinka, 25, made more than $30,000 from the party at her home, which took place over a long weekend. He supposedly charged them $350 each.



Sachs’ 100-year-old mansion was built by her great-grandfather and she was happy when Hnetinka told her he was using it for a family reunion. But after an urgent call from a neighbour, she swung by the house—and was in for an unpleasant surprise.

ABC reports:

Sachs called Hnetinka to ask him what was going on. He told her his aunt was having a graduation party, she said.

She decided to make the 1-mile drive from where she lived over to the house to investigate for herself. When she arrived, she was met at her door by security guards, and the nearly 100 people inside.

Turns out Hnetinka had been renting her home out for graduation and after-prom parties on the weekends once the lease began, she said. “He’s a very smooth talker,” she added.

For now, Sachs isn’t pursuing legal action against Hnetinka.

Aside from throwing parties for teens, Hnetinka appears to be the founder of Leetto, a location-based social network that was featured at TechCrunch Disrupt, based on this interview with AOL. Looks like the entrepreneur found partying a more lucrative gig than tech.

