Rapid coronavirus tests are being used to host private parties in the Hamptons

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images The Chainsmokers perform at the ‘Safe & Sound’ Drive-In Concert Fundraiser in Water Mill, New York in July.

The Hamptons are still partying with the help of rapid testing that costs up to $US500 per person and can return results within 10 to 30 minutes, CNN reported.

Dr. Asma Rashid, who runs a members-only medical concierge, told CNN this week that many clients in these wealthy communities are requesting rapid testing at private events.

According to Rashid, party guests consent to release their test results when taken at the door. “Instead of having hors d’oeuvres at the party, now the theme is let’s do rapid testing,” Rashid told CNN this week.

The predominantly white and affluent community in New York has seen a vibrant social scene during the pandemic. Last month, a drive-in concert faced swift backlash when videos and photos on social media appeared to show crowds at the party not abiding by social distancing guidelines.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo said at the time that he was “appalled” by the “egregious social distancing violations,” and stated The NY Department of Health would conduct an investigation.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

Rashid told CNN her clients are aware that the tests are not always accurate and they may return false positives or negatives.

As Business Insider’s Hilary Brueck previously reported public health experts warned rapid testing is not fail-proof and may only pick up between 70 to 80 per cent of all infected people. As of Saturday, Suffolk County, where the Hamptons is located, has reported 44,456 total cases of coronavirus with over 2,000 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

