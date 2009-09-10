Goldman Partner's Summer Parties Drove neighbours Completely Bonkers

Goldman partner and managing director Richard Kimball was just trying to enjoy the closing weekends of his summer in the privacy of his own $2.5 million Southampton rental.



It is, after all, the first summer following his divorce from Holly Peterson, author and daughter of billionaire Pete Peterson.

Unfortunately, Kimball’s laid-back good times included loud music, topless ladies and guests coming and going at all hours of the night, according to the New York Post. Young female guests reportedly heavily outnumbered the men.

The rowdiness was not appreciated by his buzzkill neighbours, who complained to police.

Kimball did not comment about the parties, but told the Post, “It is a very small neighbourhood.” Sounds like he should send his neighbours some “so very sorry for the pool parties” champagne. Or perhaps rent in a more party-friendly enclave next year.

Read the NYP story here.

