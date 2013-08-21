HAMPTONS NANNY SPILLS: My Wealthy Employers Only Buy Me Rice And Ramen Noodles

The Daily Front Row has published an anonymous interview with a Hamptons live-in nanny who said she was only fed rice and Ramen noodles.

The New York nanny dished all about her Southampton employers, whose four children (all under 8 years of age) she is paid $US250 a day to watch.

The entire interview is worth a read, but the most insane claim is that her employers only buy her rice and Ramen to eat in the house.

“All of the nannies in the past have been Filipino and they lump me in with them,” she told interviewer Eddie Roche.

It’s not as though the couple can’t afford to buy her other types of food — the family also has their own live-in housekeeper who cooks the children’s main meals, and the nanny says that the parents go out to dinner every night, either solo or together.

Here are a few other allegations from the article:

Red flags during the interview: “When I had my job interview the father pulled me aside and told me that when I worked for them I would have to make sure to babysit his wife, too, because she has no idea what she’s doing.”

The absent mother: “She just goes shopping, or to the gym. They have a home gym, but she still goes to the gym in Southampton just to get out of the house. She shops and hangs out with her friends and goes to dinner while her husband is in the city working and I’m home with the kids.”

The pervy father: “He has [hit on me], though I think it was unintentional — or he said it was, at least. He was drinking a lot and his wife and I are very similar looking. We’re both petite brunettes. He thought I was her and came up behind me and slapped my butt. I turned around and he looked really scared for a second, but then he smiled.”

Read the rest of the interview at The Daily Front Row.

