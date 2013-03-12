HOUSE OF THE DAY: Insane Southampton Estate Returns To Market For $45 Million

Photo: Corcoran Real Estate Group

Southampton’s Linden Estate is back on the market, this time for $45 million through Corcoran Real Estate Group.According to Curbed Hamptons, it was previously listed for four long years before supposedly being sold to James H. Clark, co-founder of Netscape, and his Australian swimsuit model wife last summer for an undisclosed price.



But it seems the title never changed hands, as Curbed reports the home is still registered to the original owners — former Esprit executive Juergen Friedrich and his wife. And now the 18,000-square-foot estate is up for grabs once more.

Originally built in 1915 by architect Grosvenor Atterbury, the house has both an indoor and outdoor pool, a grass tennis court, gym, carriage house, and an impressive 12 bedrooms.

The mansion was available to rent for $850,000 a month last year,and was listed in July for $49 million.

