HOUSE OF THE DAY: Insane Southampton Estate Returns To Market For $45 Million

Megan Willett
Linden Estate Hamptons

Photo: Corcoran Real Estate Group

Southampton’s Linden Estate is back on the market, this time for $45 million through Corcoran Real Estate Group.According to Curbed Hamptons, it was previously listed for four long years before supposedly being sold to James H. Clark, co-founder of Netscape, and his Australian swimsuit model wife last summer for an undisclosed price.

But it seems the title never changed hands, as Curbed reports the home is still registered to the original owners — former Esprit executive Juergen Friedrich and his wife. And now the 18,000-square-foot estate is up for grabs once more.

Originally built in 1915 by architect Grosvenor Atterbury, the house has both an indoor and outdoor pool, a grass tennis court, gym, carriage house, and an impressive 12 bedrooms.

The mansion was available to rent for $850,000 a month last year,and was listed in July for $49 million.

Welcome to the gorgeous Linden Estate.

The house sits on nine acres of land.

The property has its very own grass tennis court.

It also has a pool that's over 60 feet long.

There's even a huge fountain that's lit up at night.

Now let's go inside.

The sweeping spiral staircase leads to the upper stories of the home.

A closer look at some of the artwork in the entryway.

The main house spans three floors.

The entire floor plan has nearly 18,000 square feet.

It took three and a half years to restore the home to its original grandeur.

There are a total of eight wood-burning fireplaces throughout the elegant home.

And a whopping 12 bedrooms, too.

The gym looks out at the grounds and is already outfitted with equipment.

Large windows in this sitting room also have views of the home's pool and backyard.

If you thought the outdoor pool was cool, take a look at this indoor version.

Alfresco dining in the backyard is the perfect place to lunch in the summer time.

Or move lunch indoors: This screened dining porch provides the perfect amount of shade.

Now meet the neighbours.

