HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Amazing Eco-Friendly House In The Hamptons Is Made Entirely From Shipping Containers

Meredith Galante
napeague harbor storage container home $1.395 million

Photo: The Beach Box

A home in Amagansett Dunes near East Hampton that’s made completely of re-purposed shipping containers is listed for $1.395 million. The listing describes the home as an “eco-luxe Beach Box,” and it does in fact look like a box.

The house has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and sits on .17 acres.

Welcome to the Beach Box.

There are white oak floors through out the house.

The kitchen features EcoTop counters made of recycled and bamboo fibres.

Every bedroom has eco-friendly foam mattresses by Keetsa.

The home has several environmentally friendly features to keep it cool and use the least amount of energy possible.

This bedroom has direct access to the pool.

The master bedroom has a great view of the backyard.

This home is the Hamptons' first container box house.

The house is only 600 feet from the ocean.

There's a pool in case the ocean is too cool.

Wash off after a day at the beach.

The home spans 2,000 square feet.

And has 3,000 square feet of outdoor space.

