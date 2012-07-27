HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Amazing Eco-Friendly House In The Hamptons Is Made Entirely From Shipping Containers

Photo: The Beach Box
A home in Amagansett Dunes near East Hampton that’s made completely of re-purposed shipping containers is listed for $1.395 million. The listing describes the home as an “eco-luxe Beach Box,” and it does in fact look like a box.
The house has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and sits on .17 acres.
The home has several environmentally friendly features to keep it cool and use the least amount of energy possible.
