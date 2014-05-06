A Hedge Fund Manager Just Made The Biggest Home Purchase In US History

A Hamptons property has just taken the title of “most expensive home ever sold in the U.S.”

The 18-acre expanse in East Hampton just sold for $US147 million to hedge-fund manager Barry Rosenstein, according to Curbed Hamptons.

Rosenstein’s new neighbours on exclusive Further Lane include Jerry Seinfeld, hedge-fund manager Jim Chanos, and art dealer Larry Gagosian.

The home was previously owned by the late Christopher H. Browne, the managing director of a New York investment firm, who bought it in the late 1990s, according to a 2007 profile in The New York Times. Browne and his partner of 10 years, architect Andrew Gordon, spent much of their time renovating and landscaping the property.

According to Page Six, when Browne died of a heart attack in 2009 in Florida, he left his entire estate to Gordon. However, legal disputes between Gordon’s and Browne’s families raged on until 2012, when Gordon — then dying of cancer — was allowed via a secret settlement to live out the rest of his life in the home he had shared with Browne.

When Gordon passed away this past fall, Browne’s family began quietly shopping around the mansion, according to Page Six. Ultimately, they sold the estate without using a broker, avoiding some serious fees and commissions (which is also why there are no listing photos of the property).

Sources told The New York Post that brokers in the area were “crestfallen” and “furious,” with one broker saying that the Browne family “closed ranks. It was all very hush-hush.”

The sale easily beat out Connecticut’s 50-acre Copper Beach farm, which sold a month ago for $US120 million, and the $US132.5 million working Montana Ranch bought by Rams owner Stan Kroenke in 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.