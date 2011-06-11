HOUSE OF THE DAY: Check Out This Southampton Home That Just ADDED $10 Million To Its Price

Photo: Courtesy of Corcoran Realty

This gorgeous Hamptons estate on Ox Pasture Lane just took its asking price from $49.5 million to $59 million. Yes, the listing price increased by $9.5 million. But this isn’t the first time the house has changed prices.Curbed.com shows us a great breakdown of all the price changes this home has seen since it went on the market in 2008:



· June 26, 2008 : $67.5 million

· June 29, 2009: $49 million

· June 26, 2010: $49.5 million

· June 2, 2011: $59 million

So let’s hope $59 million is the right price for this beautiful home that features two pools, tennis courts, a bocce ball court, a soccer field, a fountain, and an 18,000 square foot home, all on nine acres of land.

