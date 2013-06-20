A Late Legendary Value Investor's Hamptons Chateau Has Sold For $21 Million

Curbed reports that “Chateau Aromois”, a beautiful East Hampton home built by late value investor Christopher Browne, has sold for $21 million.



It’s unclear who the buyer is, but they definitely got a stunning summer home and for much less than the asking price.

The five-bedroom, five and half bathroom home listed by Brown Harris Stevens was initially put on the market for $28.5 million. The price tag was recently reduced to $22.9 million.

Browne, a famous value investor and the co-founder of mutual fund company Tweedy Browne, did much of the lush landscaping on the property himself, according to Curbed. He died three years ago of a heart attack. He was 62.

