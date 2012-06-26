A New Exercise Craze Is Afoot In The Hamptons

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

For scores of well-heeled New Yorkers jaunting out the Hamptons these next few months, the pressure is on to keep off the pounds while basking in leisure. Just in time for these travellers is Chaise23 — an exercise craze that’s reinventing pilates and taking New York by storm, according to Guest of a Guest.Founder and fitness guru Laura Piskin has two Manhattan locations and now she’s bringing her brand of fitness to East Hampton. It’s all centered around Piskin’s “Reinvention Chair,” a shrewdly assembled stool with a weighted pedal and overhead resistance bands.



The chair is much more than a motley crew of fitness equipment, however. Chaise fuses together the subtle sculpting power of Pilates with more intense aerobic and strength training activities, with a hint of ballet thrown in for good measure.

According to Chaise’s website, men are more than welcome to get in on the “Reinvention” action. As are pregnant women. It’s the everyman/everywoman fitness craze. If you’re interested, a month of Chaise classes costs $223.

