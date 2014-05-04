Here's Two Signs That The Hamptons Economy Is Doing REALLY Well

Joe Weisenthal

You can stop worrying folks, it looks like economy is doing just fine for people who summer in the Hampton’s.

First, the NY Post reports on a record real estate deal:

An 18-acre estate in East Hampton has been sold for $US145 million, sources say, setting a new record for the highest priced residential sale in the nation. But the buyer remains a secret.

“Everybody out here is totally mystified,” one local told me.

The beachfront property on Further Lane — with formal gardens and a pond — was the dream house of Christopher H. Browne, managing director of the Tweedy, Browne Company investment firm, and his boyfriend, architect Andrew Gordon.

Brown died of a heart attack at age 62 in a Florida bar in December 2009, leaving almost his entire estate to Gordon, his partner of 10 years.

Meanwhile, on the anecdotal side, the must-follow Joe Schwenk, a handyman who goes by @hamptonsborn tweets:

And he also tweeted this, which is amazing

So again, you can stop worrying about how the Hamptons are doing this year. Seems everything is just fine.

