An Exclusive Hamptons Club Is Furious Over A List Of Potential New Members

Lauren Santo Domingo

Members of the Southampton Bathing Corp., an super-exclusive private beach club in the Hamptons, are reportedly upset over a list of proposed new members, according to The New York Post.



The controversy centres around Vogue contributing editor Lauren Santo Domingo and her husband making the list, which is usually only reserved for the children or spouses of members. Says The Post:

One member sniffed, “The Beach Club is the hardest club to get into in the Hamptons. It usually only takes the children of members. Publicity is avoided at all cost. This is a place that sent women home for wearing bikinis in the 1950s. It is not the place for a Vogue shoot.

“I am shocked that it appears the club might accept the Santo Domingos. Lauren courts publicity and that is exactly what the club eschews. Further, by sending out the ‘proposed’ list to all members, one is given the opportunity to say you don’t want them as members,” our source continued. “And it is not like they are Hamptons fixtures who are now applying for membership. They just bought this house for about $30 million in Southampton.”

The Southampton Bathing Corp’s current members include Hamptons-staples Elena Ford, Nina Griscom, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, and Muffie Potter Aston.

