Check Out The Gorgeous Grounds Where The Hamptons' Biggest Horse Show Is Happening Now

The Hampton Classic, one of the biggest annual horse jumping contests in the U.S., is in full swing in Bridgehampton.



More than 1,600 competitors from around the world have descended on the South Fork, all vying for some $700,000 in prize money. Tens of thousands of spectators show up for the event, which concludes Sunday, Sept. 2 with the $250,000 FTI Grand Prix and FEI World Cup Qualifier.

The grounds in Bridgehampton where the competition is held are impressive. The contests take place across six rings, and there are large concession areas for dining and shopping.

Our friend Jeff Cully at East End Fine Arts Services snapped these great aerial shots of the Hamptons Classic grounds. In the first one, you can see the Atlantic ocean in the distance.

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

