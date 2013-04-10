HAMPTONS BROKER: Two Wall Streeters Tried To Screw Us Out Of Commissions By Secretly Dropping These Handwritten Notes

A Hamptons real estate brokerage firm just got the ultimate revenge on a pair of Wall Streeters. [via Curbed]



Broker Rosehip Partners, which has a blog Hamptons Marketwire, writes that an attorney and a hedge fund portfolio manager tried to cheat one of its agents out of earning a $3,000 commission fee for a summer share.

The pair inquired about some high end rental properties promising “all cash for a quick deal,” according to the blog.

We’re told that they were asking about 25 homes in the brokerage firm’s system and an agent worked really hard making calls and arranging tours.

The agent took the two guys to some houses last Saturday. He felt confident that they would put in an offer.

According to the brokerage, the pair were leaving handwritten notes in the homes telling the homeowners that they would like to do an all cash deal directly with the owner, while cutting out the agents. Two homeowners found the notes and turned them over to Rosehip Partners, says the firm.

We have tried reaching out to both individuals to get their side of the story.

The notes have been posted on Rosehip Partners’s blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.