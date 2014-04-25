The Most Notorious, Hilarious Twitter User In The Hamptons Is Back

Linette Lopez
Georgica Pond compound East HamptonSotheby’s

Last summer our hearts were broken when Joe Schwenk, aka @HamptonsBorn, the Hamptons handyman who tweets about the absurd requests he gets from his wealthy “citiot” clients, said he was moving to North Dakota.

Lucky for us, he’s come back for the summer to make money and entertain the entire Internet with requests like this one:

Some things have changed.

But mostly they stay the same.


Good to have you back, Joe.

