Inside The Office Where San Francisco Startup Hampton Creek Is Making Eggs Obsolete

The office of Hampton Creek, a startup that’s working on making eggs obsolete, is unlike any other we’ve visited.

When we stepped into it, the place was buzzing. Music playing in the background. Employees were crowded around a communal table up front, and in the distance it looks like a science lab.

It’s a small space — just 2,500 square feet. The company is planning a move to bigger, 90,000 square foot space in San Francisco’s Mission neighbourhood. In its current office, there was a good mix of music being pumped out of speakers, giving the place a lively feel.

Hampton Creek is a food startup that’s trying to make low-cost, tasty alternatives to egg-based products. Right now it has Mayo, and cookie dough. Its big project in development is a scrambled eggs alternative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.