Hampton Court Palace is said to be haunted by Henry VIII’s wives. Here are 5 eerie stories about the former royal home.

- Visitors have reported seeing the ghosts of Henry VIII’s wives at Hampton Court Palace in England.
- Jane Seymour, who died inside the palace after giving birth in 1537, is said to appear on her son’s birthday.
- Catherine Howard, the fifth wife of Henry VIII, is also said to haunt the palace with her screams.
Many royals occupied Hampton Court Palace over the years, from Henry VIII to William III and Mary II, George I, and finally George II. George II was the last monarch to use the palace as a royal residence.
Beginning in 1737, Hampton Court became a site for “grace and favor residents,” according to Historic Royal Palaces. These residents were mostly aristocrats and their wives who were in need of free accommodation in return for servicing the king. People were granted apartments at Hampton Court up until the 1960s, and elderly residents still reside in some apartments today.
In 1838, Queen Victoria opened the property to visitors. This paved the way for what Hampton Court Palace is today: a destination for visitors and tourists from all over the world who come to marvel at its architecture, impressive art collection, and undeniably eerie past.
Edward would go on to become king at the age of 9. He died when he was 15 following an illness.
Visitors have reported hearing her screams in the hall, which is now known as the Haunted Gallery.
The bodies were believed to belong to two men who were killed during the Civil War in the 17th century. After they were properly buried, the disturbances reportedly stopped.