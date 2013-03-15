Take Your Monopoly Game To The Next Level With This Gigantic Board

This is The Giant Monopoly Game from Hammacher Schlemmer.
Why We Love It: Who doesn’t like playing Monopoly? This giant, solid-wood version has playing pieces 150 per cent larger than their normal size (the thimble is actually the size of a real thimble!), and is built on a 30” by 30” board. Even the 1” dice seem huge in this game.
The board is built with a recessed well lined with green felt that allows you to roll the dice without messing up any of the house or hotel pieces. Plus, even the money is real-sized, so you can take the game even more seriously than you already do.
Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer
Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer
Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.
Cost: $149.95.
Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with "Stuff We Love" in the subject line.
