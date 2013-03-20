The 17-Person 'Pedal Pub' Is The Ultimate Party Accessory

This is the Pedal Pub from Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: You may have seen one of these coming down the street in the city with drunken revelers, but now you can buy your own. The Pedal Pub can hold up to 17 people who pedal, serve, steer, and drink as it travels.

It has room for a keg and plenty of storage space for alcohol, measuring 20′ x 8′ x 10′. The Pedal Pub includes overhead storage as well as a sound system that plays AM/FM radio or MP3 players.

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $40,000.

