This Slingshot Will revolutionise Your Snowball Fights

This is The Snowball Slingshot from Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: Instead of focusing on all the bad aspects of cold weather (like your car not starting in the morning and that negative wind chill), think about all the cool things you can do: skiing, building snow forts, and having snowball fights. We recommend this Snowball Slingshot for the latter.

It fires baseball-sized snowballs at your opponents and is made with medical-grade elastic tubing and a durable water-proof polypropylene/styrene-based plastic. The Snowball Slingshot even comes with a target for practicing your accuracy, and measures 19” x 5” x 12”.

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $29.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

