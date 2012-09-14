8 Crazy iPad and iPhone Accessories In The Hammacher Schlemmer catalogue

Samantha Felix
Natural Acoustics iPhone Amplifier

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

The new issue of the Hammacher Schlemmer catalogue has a heavy emphasis on weird Apple device accessories for the upcoming holiday season.Take this ceramic iPhone horn, for example. It’s perfectly timed with the launch of iPhone 5.

For the uninitiated, Hammacher is an extensive catalogue of unnecessary things for rich people, like a two-story inflatable cat, that you can buy for $375.

Or electric roller skates, for $699.

So, if you are trying to figure out what to buy for that impossible person who already has everything, here are some gift ideas.

The Cassette to iPod Converter Product Page.

The Solar Charging iPad Case Product Page.

The Automobile iPad Cupholder Mount Product Page.

The Natural Acoustics iPhone Amplifier Product Page.

The iPad Classic Cabinet Music centre Product Page.

The iPad Tabletop Jukebox Product Page.

The Touchscreen Compatible Gloves Product Page.

The iPad Adjustable Floor Stand Product Page.

