8 Crazy iPad and iPhone Accessories In The Hammacher Schlemmer catalogue

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

The new issue of the Hammacher Schlemmer catalogue has a heavy emphasis on weird Apple device accessories for the upcoming holiday season.Take this ceramic iPhone horn, for example. It’s perfectly timed with the launch of iPhone 5.



For the uninitiated, Hammacher is an extensive catalogue of unnecessary things for rich people, like a two-story inflatable cat, that you can buy for $375.

Or electric roller skates, for $699.

So, if you are trying to figure out what to buy for that impossible person who already has everything, here are some gift ideas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.