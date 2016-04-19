US

'Hamilton' just won a Pulitzer Prize -- watch Obama's private performance from the show 6 years before it hit Broadway

Emma Fierberg

On Monday, the historical musical phenomenon “Hamilton” won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama — one of only eight musicals to do so.

Before the show premiered on Broadway in August 2015, composer-lyricist, director, and star Lin-Manuel Miranda performed the opening number to the musical — the then mix-tape — for President Obama at “An Evening of Poetry and Music: The Spoken Word” in May 2009. 

Produced by Emma Fierberg

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.