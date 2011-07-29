Hamilton Watches Featuring Harrison Ford

Why oh why can’t there be some cool cult watch made popular by being on Harrison Ford’s wrist in one of his movies? Seriously, not even Indiana Jones wore a timepiece. That is totally a character that would wear a watch! Something like a Hamilton military watch or something like that… whoa! I am getting ahead of myself here.



No, Han Solo never wore a wrist instrument either. Ford likely wore watches in other roles while he was running from the FBI, or running after someone as the FBI, but it just isn’t the same. So what about his personal life? I don’t know the guy but I have heard a few things. First of all, for a long time (perhaps even know) Harrison Ford has been a Rolex man. That makes sense especially since he gained fame in the late 1970s into the 1980s.

I also know that Harrison is a hell of a pilot. Not just one of those actors who owns a fleet of planes and thinks they are cool when they fly around a bit with an instructor. No, he takes it seriously and is a legit pilot. I also believe that tends to fly with another pilot just in case things go wrong – not like he can’t afford it. My understanding is that actors like Ford like flying because if offers them some welcome seclusion and peace. No one is kissing their arse, and no one is bothering them. In a sense, it is a way for them to get away a bit. Anyhow, as a pilot, he likely owns a few nice pilot watches as well (which could be anything from more Rolex, to Tutima, Breitling, IWC, Hamilton, etc…).

